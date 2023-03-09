Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Says He Owes Her $30 Million

Erica Herman is ready to battle Tiger Woods. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Herman, who was dating Woods for six years, is claiming that he owes her $30 million for breaking an oral agreement. Woods' ex-girlfriend was told she had to move out of his home in Florida after he ended the relationship back in October. Herman claims that the oral agreement allowed her to live at Woods' home for another five years, but it was breached when the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust employees "locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return."

Herman filed a lawsuit against the trust, and lawyers for the trust argued that Herman could only stay in the home while she was dating Woods. The court documents said that Herman is suing for consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys' fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act. This comes as Herman is also asking the court to void a non-disclosure agreement she signed when she began dating Woods in 2017. She said the NDA can be nullified in cases of sexual assault.

Woods wants the claims to be heard by an arbitrator who he hopes will be determined that Herman never had an oral agreement over the home and is not owed $30 million. According to the report, Herman had not made any accusations against Woods.

Herman became romantically linked to Woods when she was pictured alongside him at the Presidents Cup in 2017. Over the years, Herman was seen at different tournaments Woods competed in, but overall, the couple has been very private about their relationship. Before dating Herman, Woods was in a relationship with ski legend Lindsey Vonn. He was also in a public marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Woods has a reported net worth of $1.1 billion, making him just one of three athletes to reach the $1 billion net worth mark. He has not won a major title since the Masters in 2019, and his last tournament win came in 2019 when he placed first in the Zozo Championship. In his career, Woods has won 15 major championships and 82 tournaments on the PGA Tour. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame last year.