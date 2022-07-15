Tiger Woods Breaks Down Before Missing Cut at The Open

Tiger Woods knew that his time at The Open Championship was coming to an end. On Friday, the golf superstar broke down while out on the golf course. He appeared to cry on the 18th fairway just before missing the cut at The Open, and a video shows him getting a big ovation from the fans in attendance.

Woods struggled his first two days at St. Andrews but is still working to get back in shape after being involved in a car accident in Feb. 2021. On the final hole on Friday, Woods is seen wiping aware tears before finishing the tournament with a +9. When speaking to reporters, Woods said this could be the last time he takes part in the British Open.

"I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews," Woods stated, per TMZ Sports. "I certainly feel like I'll be able to play more British Opens. But, I don't know if I'll be around when it comes back around here. So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me."

It was the first round that hurt Woods as he shot a 6-over-78 which was 14 shots behind the leader Cameron Young. "I think I had maybe four or five three-putts [Thursday]," Woods said, per ESPN. "Just wasn't very good on the greens and every putt I left short. I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough. They looked faster than what they were putting, and I struggled with it."

After Round 1, Woods was tied for 146th among 156 players. According to ESPN Stats in Information research, the only other time Woods was in a worse position after the first round of a major championship was the U.S. Open in 2015 when was shot 10-over-68 and was tied for 152nd.

"Yes, I did have bad speed on the greens. But I didn't really feel like I hit it that bad, but I ended up in bad spots," Woods said. "Or just had some weird things happen, and just the way it goes. Links is like that and this golf course is like that. And as I said, I had my chances to turn it around and get it rolling the right way and I didn't do it."