Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Takes Legal Steps to Get out of Her NDA

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend is taking legal action against him. According to TMZ Sports, Erica Herman is taking the golf legend to court over an NDA she claims he made her sign, citing a law that prohibits NDAs when there's evidence of sexual assault or harassment. Herman alleges Woods made her sign the NDA at the start of their relationship, which was around August 2017.

TMZ Sports obtained the legal documents filed by Herman that say a private trust Woods runs is attempting to steamroll her into keeping quiet about their relationship by forcing the NDA that was signed. Herman argues the NDA should be declared enforceable under the Speak Out Act, which prohibits the enforceability of an NDA agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or harassment. Herman and Woods were together for six years, but it's not clear when they broke up.

Herman and Woods went official with their relationship at the Presidents Cup in September 2017. The two first met when Herman was still attending the University of Central Florida. While at school, Herman worked at the Blue Martini, a place that Woods would attend regularly. Woods and Herman didn't become close until Herman graduated from UCF.

When Woods had his car accident in 2021, he talked about how Herman has been by his side. "There was a point in time when I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg," Woods said in a November 2021 interview with Golf Digest. "Once [I knew I was keeping it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have Erica and [my friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything."

This news comes as Woods is getting back into tournament play. Last month, Woods played in The Genesis Invitational and finished -1 under par. It was his first official tournament since missing the cut at The Open Championship in July. Woods has put together a legendary career, earning 82 PGA Tour event wins while finishing runner-up 31 times. While playing on the PGA Tour, Woods has earned over $120,900 million.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.