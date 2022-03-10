Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Recalls Her Reaction to Dad’s 2021 Car Crash

Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, and his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Woods, delivered an emotional speech. At the ceremony, which took place at Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, Sam recalled her reaction to Tiger Woods’ car crash that occurred in February 2021.

“About a year ago, you were stuck in your hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows at one of the scariest moments of your life and ours,” she said, addressing her father in the audience, per Entertainment Tonight. “We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, not only are you being inducted in the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here, on your own two feet.”

Sam went on to praise her father for his accomplishments on the golf course. “This is why you deserve this: because you’re a fighter,” she said. “You’ve defied the odds every time. Being the first Black and Asian golfer to win a Major, being able to win your fifth Masters after multiple back surgeries, and being able to walk just a few months after your crash.”

The car accident happened outside of Los Angeles, and Woods suffered serious injuries to one of his legs. In November, Woods talked about how he came close to having the injured leg amputated. “I’m lucky to be alive, but also still have the limb. Those are two crucial things,” he said at the time. “I’m very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I’m able to not only be here but also walk without a prosthesis. [Amputation] was on the table.”

Woods has not returned to golf full-time and, likely, he never will. But he did play in a tournament with his 13-year-old son Charlie, and the duo finished in second place. Charlie, Sam, Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman and his mother Kultida Woods, were all in attendance for the World Golf Hall of Fame ceremony. In his career, Woods won 15 major championships, including the Masters five times. He also won the PGA Championship four times, and the U.S. Open and the Open Championship three times each. Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events and made a record 142 consecutive cuts.