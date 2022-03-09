Tiger Woods’ 14-Year-Old Daughter to Introduce Him at World Golf Hall of Fame

Tiger Woods will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday night, and he has chosen a special person to introduce him. The golf superstar has selected his 14-year-old daughter, Sam, to introduce him at the ceremony, which will air on the Golf Channel starting at 7 p.m. ET.

“I am both honored and humbled to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame,” Woods said in a statement, per PGA Tour. “This past year has been such an incredible journey and the support I’ve received from my family, friends and fans has been overwhelming. This achievement is the ultimate recognition to never give up and keep chasing.”

Sam is the oldest of Woods’ two children. His son, Charlie who turned 13 last month, played with his father in the PNC Championship in December. The duo finished in second place, and it was the first time Woods competed in a golf tournament since being involved in a serious car accident last February.

While appearing on Red Table Talk in July last year, Woods talked about the relationship he has with Sam. “I have this thing about… I feel like every dude should have a daughter,” Woods revealed, per PEOPLE. He also admitted that he doesn’t “ever want [Sam] to leave home.”

As far as when will Woods return to the golf course full-time, it might not happen anytime soon. “I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,” Woods told reporters in February, per ESPN. “I want to know, but I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven’t done any long stuff seriously. I’m still working.”

Woods also said, “My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I’m still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What’s frustrating is it’s not on my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not. I’ve just got to continue working. I’m getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don’t quite heal as fast, which is frustrating.”