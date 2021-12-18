Tiger Woods Reacts to ‘Awesome’ Return to Golf With Son Charlie

Tiger Woods is back to doing what he loves. On Friday, the golf legend returned to the course with his 12-year-old son Charlie to compete in the PNC Championship. This comes ten months after Woods was in a single-car accident that severely damaged his right leg and foot.

After the round, Woods spoke to reporters about how his day went. “It was an awesome day,” Woods said, per ESPN. “It was just awesome to be back out here playing. To be out here with my son. We had an absolute blast.” Before Friday, the last time Woods played in a golf tournament was the 2020 PNC Championship with Charlie. Out of 20 teams, Woods and Charlie finished tied for seventh, but many were impressed by the way Charlie played.

It looks like Team Woods is ready for the PNC Championship. 💪pic.twitter.com/6TgI7uInXA — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) December 17, 2021

Woods was asked if he’s surprised to be back on the golf course after suffering serious injuries in the crash. “Yes and no,” Woods said. “If you would have asked me after those three months in the bed, [if] I would be here, I would have given you a different answer. But there are no days off. We worked every day. Even days where I didn’t feel very good, we still worked on something. So every day, there was never a day off the entire time other than those three in months in bed.”

One of Woods’ longtime friends is surprised to see him back so quickly. “From everything that’s gone on, I’m surprised he is here,” said Notah Begay, a former teammate at Sanford and Golf Channel analyst. “That he’s in a position to compete is remarkable. He’s moving well and looks good. There’s no endurance. So it’s almost like he’s on a pitch count. He’s only got so many full swings in him each day. And he knows that. It’s good for him to be in a place where he’s OK with it. That comes from a lot of maturity and coming to terms with the reality of an accident that could have been catastrophic. And being in a good place with it.”

Woods is arguably the most accomplished golfer of all time. He is tied for first in PGA Tour wins (82) ranks second in men’s major championships (15) and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Famer earlier this year.