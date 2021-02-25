Tiger Woods Accident: Girlfriend Erica Herman Visits Golfer in Hospital

✖

Tiger Woods remains in the hospital after a serious rollover crash on Tuesday morning. He underwent surgery and recently had a loved one visit him. Girlfriend Erica Herman was spotted outside of the hospital on Wednesday.

Photos surfaced on social media that showed Herman arriving at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. She wore a mask, grey boots, blue jeans, and a purple and blue jacket. A bald man, believed to be longtime caddy Joe LaCava, accompanied her. The New York Post reports that Herman briefly left the hospital on Wednesday and returned with a brown bag potentially filled with food. Herman was believed to be in Los Angeles with Woods for the recent Genesis Invitational, which he hosted prior to the serious crash.

According to Page Six, Woods and Herman began dating in 2017. She attended the Presidents Cup that same year and wore a "player spouse" credential around her neck. Since that competition, she has been alongside Woods for several high-profile trips to the golf course. She was by his side at the 2019 Masters and then accompanied him to the White House when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Sources told PEOPLE in January that Woods and Herman had started living together in Jupiter, Florida as the relationship began to get more serious. The source also said that Woods' children like Herman and that she gets along with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. "Elin has a friendly relationship with Erica," the source explained. "Tiger has come a long way and Elin acknowledges that. She is happy that he is dating Erica."

Following the serious crash and the surgery, there were questions about whether Woods would face charges of reckless driving. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shut them down during a media availability on Wednesday. "A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it. This is purely an accident," Sheriff Villanueva explained. He continued and said that there was no evidence showing that Woods was under the influence of any substances when he rolled his Hyundai Genesis SUV.

Villanueva doubled down and said that the LASD did not contemplate any charges at all while investigating the crash. He said that an accident is not a crime. Though he did clarify that Woods could receive an infraction — which is very different than a charge — if there is any evidence that he was on his cell phone or otherwise distracted.