Tiger Woods Uncertain About 2021 Masters Availability

Professional golfer Tiger Woods underwent back surgery in January after competing with his son in the PNC Championship. He is on the road to recovery and is already facing questions about his future in golf. Specifically, many want to know if he will be available for the 2021 Masters.

Woods spoke to Jim Nantz on Sunday during the final round of the Genesis Open. The CBS Sports broadcaster and voice of the Masters asked if Woods would be healthy for the upcoming tournament. It begins on April 5 and runs until April 11. "So, Tiger, seven weeks from today. The final round of the Masters," Nantz said. "Are you going to be there?"

Tournament host @TigerWoods gives an update on his health and his plans for the near future. pic.twitter.com/6TY3cXQIqK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2021

"God, I hope so," Woods responded while chuckling. "I’ve got to get there first. A lot of it’s based on my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists, and making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I got, so I don’t have much more wiggle room left here."

Woods didn't provide a timeline for when he would return to the golf course and potentially compete in a tournament. He explained that he is feeling fine but that he is a little stiff after his fifth back surgery. The next thing on his schedule is an MRI to check the progress after the surgery.

While golf fans wonder if Woods will complete his recovery and compete in the 2021 Masters, he will continue to put in work. He explained to Nantz that he is currently doing the "mundane" work in the gym that is part of his rehab process. He will continue to do so until he can "gravitate to a little more."

Woods took part in the delayed 2020 Masters, competing with a stacked field of competitors at Augusta National Golf Club. He entered the final round of competition at five strokes under par and looked to make a move on Sunday but struggles on the 12th hole caused issues. Woods registered 10 strokes on a par 3, ultimately finishing the tournament in a tie for 38th place.

According to an article on Woods' website, the veteran golfer felt good entering the tournament. Though he struggled with pain as the tournament continued. His right knee caused issues while bending over to pick up his tee and ball. Similarly, a stiff back hobbled him during the third round. Now he will potentially enter the 2021 Masters in better health.