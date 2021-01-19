'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Fans See Shades of Carlton Banks in Chad Henne's Interception vs. Browns

Sunday afternoon, longtime NFL backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped into the starting lineup after Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion. He had the opportunity to defeat the Cleveland Browns but started his afternoon with a throw that caught many fans by surprise. Henne launched the pass into the end zone, overthrowing his wide receiver and delivering the easiest interception of safety Karl Joseph's career. Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs expressed outrage about the play while several Twitter users joked about how Henne channeled his inner Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Henne may have secured the win for the Chiefs with a key scramble on third down and then a pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth down, but those plays did not curb the wave of jokes heading his way. Fans and critics alike still had fun at the veteran's expense while joking about how he and Banks are way too similar in how they throw balls. Although a few mentioned that Henne is heading to the AFC Championship after winning a game. Banks, on the other hand, did not win the key basketball game after heaving a desperation shot over the backboard and into the exit sign.