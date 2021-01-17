NFL Playoffs: Mike 'the Miz' Mizanin Shows off Browns Fandom Ahead of Divisional Round Game
Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns headed to the AFC's Divisional Round for the first time since 1994. Fans of the longtime franchise expressed optimism about the battle with the Kansas City Chiefs, including a WWE superstar. Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, star of Miz & Mrs., was among those cheering on the Browns. He posted a photo that showed him decked out in Cleveland gear while he and his children cheered on their favorite franchise.
When wrestling fans saw The Miz rocking his Browns merchandise, they responded with a mix of support and critique. Some said that they want Cleveland to defeat the Chiefs and reach the AFC Championship game. Others disagreed and said that they were rooting for different teams to find success. The comments continue as The Miz settled in for a long afternoon of football.
