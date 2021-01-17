Chiefs vs. Browns: QB Patrick Mahomes Ruled Out With Concussion, Sparking Concern Among Fans
Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cleveland Browns in the AFC's Divisional Round with the opportunity to reach the AFC Championship. A major issue arose during the third quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury on a third-down run. He attempted to stand up but appeared wobbly before falling over. The team's medical staff took him to the locker room and evaluated him for a concussion, ultimately ruling him out for the remainder of the game.
With the news that Mahomes was no longer available, the fans reacted with considerable concern. Several expressed the opinion that backup Chad Henne may not be able to keep the Chiefs in control of the game. Others said that the Browns would mount a comeback and take control late to deliver an upset. The third group of fans just hoped that Mahomes would ultimately be ok.
Wow the browns are really going to beat the chiefs cause Mahomes got hurt. This also ensures a free trip to the super bowl for the bills, wow. Just insane.— RiskK 💕 (@RisKKOnTop) January 17, 2021
I feel bad for Chad Henne.
Hasn’t played in years and is expected to do what Mahomes has done.
He may have just lost the game for them, but when your superstar QB is gone there isn’t much you can do— The Actual Shadow (@IGoByShadow) January 17, 2021
Hey @Browns fans, let’s follow the example of the @BuffaloBills fans and donate to @PatrickMahomes charity https://t.co/QUDqeOX6v3 I’m sending $10 now!— John Torok (@beershirtjohnny) January 17, 2021
And Mahomes hurt????— Keep It Player and🖕🏾12 (@LookToDaFuture) January 17, 2021
Browns don’t deserve this game lmao feel terrible for Mahomes this game wasn’t even close KC is clearly the better team— Armando Orellana (@Mando_Orellana) January 17, 2021
If the Browns win we know that Mahomes getting hurt played a factor, but i don’t wanna hear it. I just want to be happy for these browns fans that had to watch horrible teams for years— Matt Hanlon (@Matthanlon011) January 17, 2021
Didn't even look like a hard hit to the head.. last two MVPs won't be able to finish their game.. smh— GameChanger M.O.G. (@At_gamechanger) January 17, 2021
Sad for the chiefs fans— Wookie (@Luh_Wookie) January 17, 2021
prayers man hate to see it— Zach Kirschner (@zkboomstick11) January 17, 2021
we knew, he couldn’t walk straight— S21 (@TheMonstaa21) January 17, 2021
Looks more like a neck injury to me— eleanor bing (@uguessed) January 17, 2021
I hope he is OK. Prayers for him. He’s a wonderful person.— travelarounr (@travelarounr) January 17, 2021
💔💔💔💔💔💔— Debra Jones (@BlkRose816) January 17, 2021
This sucks Pat and Lamar getting concussed back to back games
Hope they both have quick recoveries— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) January 17, 2021
Mahomes is underpaid #Chiefs— Brian (@Bugiadakid) January 17, 2021
That INT doesn’t happen with Mahomes back there. Sigh— Brian Davis (@myzone22) January 17, 2021