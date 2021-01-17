Chiefs vs. Browns: QB Patrick Mahomes Ruled Out With Concussion, Sparking Concern Among Fans

Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cleveland Browns in the AFC's Divisional Round with the opportunity to reach the AFC Championship. A major issue arose during the third quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury on a third-down run. He attempted to stand up but appeared wobbly before falling over. The team's medical staff took him to the locker room and evaluated him for a concussion, ultimately ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

With the news that Mahomes was no longer available, the fans reacted with considerable concern. Several expressed the opinion that backup Chad Henne may not be able to keep the Chiefs in control of the game. Others said that the Browns would mount a comeback and take control late to deliver an upset. The third group of fans just hoped that Mahomes would ultimately be ok.