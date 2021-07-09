'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Joined by His Kids to Throw the First Pitch at Cubs Versus Cardinals Game

✖

Jason Sudeikis was joined by his kids at Wrigley Field on Friday to throw out the first pitch of the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals. The Ted Lasso star, 45, was on the mound with his son Otis, 7 and daughter Daisy, 4. The Chicago Second City Alum received a warm welcome from a roaring stadium of fans at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Sudeikis shares the children with his ex Oliva Wilde. The two split in November 2020 after nine years of dating. “Olivia and Jason are better off as friends,” the insider told Us Weekly. “They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their No. 1 priority.” Wilde is dating Harry Styles while Sudeikis is linked to Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.

(Photo: Steve Green/Chicago Cubs)

Speaking of Ted Lasso, Season 2 will premiere on July 23 on Apple TV+. The first season was a huge success and has already been renewed for a third season. When talking to The Hollywood Reporter in June, Sudeikis opened up about how he built the characters that make the show possible.

(Photo: Steve Green/Chicago Cubs, Getty)

"The idea of season one, something early on we spoke about, is it’s like a 300-minute sports comedy, and two huge influences were baseball movies," Sudeikis said. "One being Bull Durham and one being Major League. I believe [the Cleveland Indians owner played by Margaret Whitton] was widowed in [Major League], and she wants to move the team from Cleveland to Miami, I think just because she didn’t like living in Cleveland. But she was just a villain, you know? The Rebecca storyline, when the initial idea was coming up, was kind of like, “What’s the story there? Why do good people do bad things?” It was really about showing how the wrong situation can make a very loving person make the wrong choices."

Sudeikis plays the title character who is a former college football coach who accepts a job to coach a professional soccer team, despite having no experience coaching the sport. Ted Lasso also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.