Olivia Wilde and ‘SNL’ Alum Jason Sudeikis Split, End 7-Year Engagement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reportedly broke their seven-year engagement earlier this year. The couple began dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed after the holidays in 2012. The former couple share two children, son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

A source told PEOPLE the split happened at the "beginning" of 2020. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," the source said. Although the split happened earlier in the year, TMZ published photos of the two having fun together at a Malibu beach in September with their children.

Wilde, who recently directed Bookmart, and the former Saturday Night Live cast member met during an SNL finale party and they immediately hit it off, Sudeikis told Stephen Colbert in 2017. "I actually came off looking a little cooler than I really am because I had heard through the grapevine, through mutual friends who weren’t exactly her best girlfriends, who would report back, ‘Oh you know, I think she’s dating someone,'" Sudeikis said on The Late Show at the time. "So I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races."

Sudeikis now stars on AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso, a series inspired by the character Sudeikis played in NBC Sports' Premier League promos. In an August interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sudeikis said Wilde was a major inspiration for the show. She pushed him to turn the Ted Lasso character into a series. "Olivia knows her stuff," Sudeikis said. "We did the commercial in 2013… She was like, 'You should turn this into a show.' She said that over dinner that she mentioned that. I just started riffing ideas where I was like, 'Oh, it needed this. It needed that.'"

Meanwhile, Wilde has been busy working on her follow-up to Booksmart, Don't Worry Darling. The movie is about a 1950s housewife who learns her husband has a mysterious secret. The all-star cast includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Wilde herself. Production on the film was recently postponed though after a production staffer tested positive for the coronavirus. Wilde told fans on her Instagram Story last week that everyone is OK and filming will resume "soon," reports ET.

Sudeikis had a supporting role in Booksmart. Wilde told PEOPLE it was great to have him around as "one of the best improvisers in the world." Wilde said he is "like spinning a top and just letting it roll. It’s really amazing to see him do his thing."