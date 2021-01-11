Harry Styles Was Reportedly 'a Reason' for Olivia Wilde's Split From Jason Sudeikis

✖

Olivia Wilde's connection with Harry Styles may or may not have been a contributing factor to the end of her engagement to fiancé Jason Sudeikis, a insider who claims they have insight into the actress' relationships told Us Weekly Sunday, just a week after she and the "Golden" singer attended a mutual friend's wedding hand-in-hand.

"Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry," the insider claimed. "Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority."

A second source claimed that Wilde's engagement to the Saturday Night Live alum was called off in early 2020, however, and that "Harry was in no way the reason for their split." A third insider had previously told the magazine that Wilde and Sudeikis were "already done" before she moved on with Styles, adding, "Harry did not break up an engagement."

News of Wilde and Sudeikis' split broke in November, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that it had been months since the two decided to end their engagement, "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," they said at the time. The Booksmart director and Horrible Bosses actor first got engaged in 2013, and have since welcomed son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Wilde and Styles reportedly developed a connection on the set of Don't Worry Darling, of which Wilde is the director and Styles the leading man, having replaced Shia LaBeouf in September 2020. The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner was spotted holding hands with the House actress at manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding in Montecito, California earlier this month, then reportedly referred to her as his “girlfriend” in a speech. Since making their couple debut at the wedding, the pair has been spotted dropping off their things at his Los Angeles home and taking a cozy walk around Santa Barbara, California.

Wilde was previously married to Tao Ruspoli for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2011, and Sudeikis was married to Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010. While Styles has yet to walk down the aisle himself, he has been linked to a number of high-profile women since he first stepped into the spotlight with One Direction, dating Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe over the years.