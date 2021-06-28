Jason Sudeikis Confirmed to Be Dating 'Ted Lasso' Actress

✖

Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell were photographed together for the first time since rumors they are dating surfaced in February. At that time, multiple sources said the two were not serious yet, but the latest pictures hint that things are heating up. The two first met while making Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014.

The new pictures show the two strolling around New York City on Sunday. In one picture, the two had their arms around one another. A source close to Sudeikis, 45, told PEOPLE the two have "been seeing each other." Hazell, 34, had a small role in Horrible Bosses 2, but she has a recurring role in Ted Lasso as Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Head's Rupert Mannion. Hazell's career as a model inspired Keely Jones, a model played by Juno Temple in the series.

In February, a source told PEOPLE Hazell and Sudeikis "knew each other from many years ago," adding that Sudeikis was not looking for a serious relationship after his split from Olivia Wilde. "They have grown closer for sure, but Jason absolutely isn’t ready for any type of serious relationship," another source told Us Weekly at the time.

A few weeks later, eagle-eyed fans believed Sudeikis' virtual appearance at the Golden Globes confirmed he is dating Hazell. Sudeikis sat in front of a fireplace, with a framed picture and decorations on the mantle. Before the Globes, Hazell shared a selfie that appeared to be taken in front of the same fireplace. There were also photos of the two in London earlier this year, while Ted Lasso Season 2 was in production.

Sudeikis and Wilde, 37, dated for close to a decade before breaking up at the start of 2020. The two began dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed a year later, although they were never married. The two are parents to daughter Daisy Josephine, 4, and son Otis Alexander, 7. Wilde is now reportedly dating Harry Styles, whom she is starring with in the movie Don't Worry Darling.

In Ted Lasso, Sudeikis plays an American football coach hired to coach an English Premier League soccer team, despite having no experience with the sport. The sitcom has earned critical acclaim and was renewed for a third season already. Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on July 23. Sudeikis first played the Ted Lasso character for NBC Sports' Premier League coverage.