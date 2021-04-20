'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed

✖

Ted Lasso fans have been desperate to know when Season 2 of the show will premiere, and now the big date has been revealed. The announcement was made on the official Apple TV Twitter page, informing fans that the fan-favorite show will return on July 23. The streaming service also debuted a new trailer, showcasing some changes that are in store for the team when the show comes back.

In a post on the official Ted Lasso page, which tweets as if the main character is writing them, the new premiere date was teased as well. "I always hear the question: who let the dogs out (who who who who)? With respect to The Baha Men, I prefer WHEN let the dogs out (when when when when)?" the tweet read. "'Cause guess what, Greyhounds? Our 2nd season starts 7/23! Can I get a Bah Amen!? That’s what I used to think they were called."

Season 2. July 23. Kindness is making a comeback. #TedLasso Catch up on Season 1, exclusively on Apple TV+ https://t.co/i2YaFnPLjZ pic.twitter.com/7KN3TMipJ9 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 20, 2021

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, a small-time college football coach who gets tapped to help revive a fledgling British soccer team. The show originally premiered its 10-episode first season on Aug. 14, 2020. Season 2 is currently filming, and the show has been renewed for a third — and final — season.

Sudeikis has been nominated for a number of awards for his role as the ever-positive Lasso, and has won many of them. Among the most notable, the actor garnered the Golden Globe award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy. He also took home the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor, Comedy Series, as well as the Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

In a past interview with Collider, Sudeikis spoke about what it was like to play Lasso, an eternal nice guy, saying that he just "felt like it'd be nice to play someone [different] as a little bit of a challenge to myself." Sudeikis continued, "Someone who doesn't swear. A show that doesn't use snark as a currency. It was an exercise in trying to prove to myself that it's possible to be a good person and still be interesting." Season 1 of Ted Lasso is available to stream for subscribers of Apple TV+.