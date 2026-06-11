Another MLB Star Is Injured

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost an integral member of the team to the Injured List. Center fielder Oneil Cruz is set to miss more than a week of action while recovering.

According to the team website, Cruz suffered fourth and fifth-metacarpal non-displaced fractures in his left hand. As a result, he has landed on the 10-day Injured List. The Pittsburgh Pirates made this move retroactive to Monday, making him eligible to return on approximately June 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cruz, who led MLB with 38 stolen bases last year, injured his hand during last weekend’s 3-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He slid into home plate after Tyler Callihan’s RBI double in the fourth inning.

Cruz missed the 2-3 loss to the Braves the following day, but he appeared to be set for a return on Tuesday. The Pirates ultimately took him out of the lineup.

“What he’s shown this year growth-wise on the field as far as development, and then for him to battle through some things that he’s battled through this year … it stinks,” said manager Don Kelly.

The manager added that the fractures didn’t initially appear on the X-rays, so Cruz underwent an MRI that revealed the full extent of the injury.

As a result of the move, the Pirates called up outfielder Billy Cook from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The loss of Cruz comes as Polymarket traders look at the future of the Pirates and the team’s chances of making the playoffs. This is a pressing topic considering that the Pirates are currently third in the National League Central with a 35-33 record.

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 41-25 record. The Cardinals are second with a 37-28 record. The only teams behind the Pirates in the division are the Cubs (34-34) and the Reds (32-35).

According to the Polymarket traders, the Pirates have a 42% chance of making the postseason. This puts the Pennsylvania-based team far down the standings.

For comparison, the Dodgers have a 99% chance of making the playoffs while the Yankees have a 94% chance. The Braves have a 93% chance while the Brewers have an 88% chance.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Pirates will try to overcome the loss of Cruz and make a push toward the playoffs with the final game of a series against the Dodgers. Each team has won once in this three-game series, so the winner on Thursday evening will take the 2-1 win.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.