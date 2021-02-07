Super Bowl Injury Report: Chiefs and Bucs' Current Statuses

✖

Super Bowl LV, which is free to watch online this year, kicks off on Sunday evening and features a battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan singing the national anthem, the two teams will release the list of inactive and injured players. Here is where both teams stand ahead of kickoff.

The biggest concern for the Buccaneers heading toward Super Bowl LV is safety Jordan Whitehead. The standout defender has a fully torn labrum, which could create availability issues. However, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Whitehead will play after turning in limited reps on both Wednesday and Thursday. He will just be in considerable pain.

Defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes also showed up on the injury report throughout the week due to turf toe. According to Rapoport, the Chiefs QB will suit up as planned and will attempt to win his second consecutive title. Mahomes will then undergo surgery to repair the issue during the offseason.

"Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up," Mahomes told reporters, "especially being almost three weeks, over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those type of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, makes it better."

The Buccaneers currently have two players questionable heading toward kickoff. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) missed the NFC Championship but should suit up for Super Bowl LV. Tight end Cameron Brate (back) is more of a question mark after missing practice on Friday. Though sources expect Brate to play.

From @GMFB: A look at the #Bucs injuries, as WR Antonio Brown (knee) progressed to a full practice, while TE Cameron Brate (back) was limited as a precaution. Both should play in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/EwuOUC3DgO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2021

The Chiefs, on the other hand, have already listed two players as being out for Sunday's game. Tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship, ending his season. Linebacker Willie Gay underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He will miss several months of action. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who hasn't played since Week 16 due to a calf injury, will likely return to the lineup.

Another major concern for both teams is the status of rapid COVID-19 tests. The Chiefs had a barber test positive in the middle of a haircut, resulting in two players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players ultimately tested negative throughout the week and received clearance to play. Additionally, all other tests came back negative and ensured that Super Bowl LV will take place.

Brady and the Buccaneers will face off with the Chiefs during Super Bowl LV. CBS will broadcast the game at 6:30 p.m. ET with Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling the action from the booth. Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, and Jay Feely will work as sideline reporters.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.