Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs' Barber Receives Positive COVID-19 Results Mid-Haircut

With Super Bowl LV approaching — which is free to watch online this year — there are several players on both teams wanting to look just right for the Big Game. The Kansas City Chiefs brought a barber into the facility to provide COVID-19-safe haircuts, but a major issue arose. The barber learned that he had tested positive while he was in the middle of a haircut.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, center Daniel Kilgore was in the chair, mid-haircut, when the barber heard the news. Both men were wearing masks at the time. The Chiefs "aggressively" pulled the barber while Kilgore went home to enter quarantine. The center has tested positive and remains eligible to rejoin the team on Saturday and fly to Tampa, Florida if he continues to test negative.

Schefter also reports that there were more than 20 players and staffers in line to get their hair taken care of before the trip. This list included starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If the defending Super Bowl MVP had gotten his haircut from the barber, he would have had to enter mandatory five-day isolation and take coronavirus tests.

Kilgore is not the only player placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list after the barber tested positive. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson also landed on the list and entered isolation. He has continued to test negative and is in line to play during Super Bowl LV as well.

Sources told NFL Media that the barber tested negative for five consecutive days before he entered the Chiefs' facility. This series of tests includes a Saturday PCR test that came back negative the following day. The barber also took an additional rapid test on Sunday as an extra precaution. Though the results were delayed due to the line of friends and family also taking tests.

The sources said that the barber was double PPE and that Kilgore was the first in a long line of players waiting for haircuts. The barber also revealed during a follow-up interview with NFL officials that he had cut Robinson's hair the previous day. This interaction took place away from the facility.

Prior to the positive test, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill spoke to TMZ Sports. He revealed that the team was taking extra steps to prevent any positive tests, which included bringing in the barbers for special haircuts. "The Chiefs are bringing in barbers to the facility and getting them tested. So, like, they are really following protocol," he said.