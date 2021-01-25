Super Bowl LV: Chiefs Are Favored to Win Game Against Buccaneers

✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LV, and the experts revealed who they think will win. William Hill Sportsbook recently released the odds for the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs are a three-point favorite. The two teams faced each other in Week 12 in Tampa, and the Chiefs came away with a 27-24 win.

Along with Vegas picking the Chiefs the win Stephen Oh of CBS SportsLine also believes Patrick Mahomes and company will become back-to-back champions. Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports wrote: "While Oh doesn't have the Chiefs covering the spread at William Hill, my early lean is that they will. With how explosive that offense looked on Sunday, it's hard for me to bet against Kansas City."

Most people likely feel that way based on the way the Chiefs have looked all year. They finished the season with a 14-2 record, the best in the league. Mahomes is a candidate to win another MVP award as he threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 15 games. And in the AFC Championship game against the Bills, Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns while completing 76 percent of his passes.

"I know he had to go through protocols and all that, but he never seemed like he wasn't himself,'' Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said when talking about Mahomes, as reported by ESPN. "He never seemed like there was a doubt in his mind that he was going to play in this game. He was out there, dialed in, throwing the ball all over the field and making the right decisions. Sure enough, today he played his A-game and led us to the Super Bowl.''

As good as the Chiefs have been, they are facing a Buccaneers team led by Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion is getting ready to play in the big game for the 10th time in his career. After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs in March 2020. From there, Brady led Tampa Bay to an 11-5 record in the regular season, and the team went on to win three consecutive road playoff games to play in their first Super Bowl since 2002.