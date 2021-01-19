Super Bowl LV: Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan to Sing National Anthem Together

✖

Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. have all been added to the lineup of the upcoming Super Bowl LV, with Sullivan and Church to sing the national anthem while H.E.R. will perform "America the Beautiful" ahead of the game. This will be the first time that two singers will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" together since Aaron Neville and Aretha Franklin performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit.

In 2020, the national anthem was sung by Demi Lovato while Yolanda Adams performed "America the Beautiful." Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the halftime show and the game was won by the Kansas City Chiefs. This year's matchup will be between the winners of upcoming conference championship games between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.

GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV! GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful. Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/mh1Y8fjgpV — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

Super Bowl LV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Weeknd was previously announced as the game's halftime performer. "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," he previously said in a statement. "I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

"The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," added JAY-Z, who advises the NFL on musical events. "This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

"We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage," Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer, said in a statement. "Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV. "