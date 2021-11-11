Odell Beckham Jr. Signs With Super Bowl Contender After Being Waived by Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. has found a new NFL team. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams announced they have agreed to terms with Beckham to bolster the wide receiver position. This comes shortly after Beckham was cut by the Cleveland Browns. It also comes 10 days after the Rams traded for All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller.

Beckham was with the Browns for two and a half seasons and didn’t live up to expectations. In 2019, Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He played only seven games in 2020 because he suffered an ACL tear. And in six games this season, Beckham caught 17 passes for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

“Everything’s feeling great,” Beckham said, via Cleveland.com over the summer. “For being at the 8.5-, nine-month mark. I’m doing very well in all the progressions. We’ve had a great team around and guys who kept everything, we’re just running a certain race. So everything’s going well. I can’t wait to be back and be able to do more football stuff. When I rehabbed this offseason, you have to do physical therapy for so long of it and it just starts to lay down on you. But just excited to be back, excited to see all the boys, I get to see Jarvis (Landry) and I’m just excited to be back.”

Beckham was selected No. 12 overall by the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made a name for himself his rookie season, catching 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. He came back in Year 2 to catch 96 passes for 1,450 yards and 12 touchdowns. Beckham posted four 1,000-plus yard seasons in his five years with the Giants.

With the addition of Beckham, the Rams are going all-in in 2021. Beckham and Miller are the new mid-season additions, and the team has a talented group that includes wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and quarterback Matthew Stafford who was added earlier this year. Currently, the Rams are 7-2 on the year and just one game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead.