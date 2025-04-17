Japanese comedian and actor Takaaki Ishibashi is taking a step back from his career amid a recent health crisis.

The 63-year-old actor, known to American audiences for Major League II and Major League: Back to the Minors, announced earlier this month that he has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Ishibashi shared the news with fans in a video titled “Important Announcement from Takaaki Ishibashi,” in which he said, “I have an important announcement to make,” according to Oricon News. The actor said he had been feeling unwell since last fall, and his condition worsened in February of this year, he “went to the hospital for an examination and was diagnosed with cancer. It’s in my esophagus.”

“The doctor who examined me said that it was discovered early, so I feel a little relieved,” he said, before adding that he would need to undergo surgery and has “decided to take a break” from his entertainment career amid his treatment and recovery. Ishibashi expressed his desire to return to the entertainment industry, stating, “I want to do Taka Channel,” as well as his various other projects, including TBS Radio, Kate7, and his sports programs.

“I will definitely beat this illness and make a comeback,” he continued. “I told my fans, ‘There will be concerts again,’ and I truly believe that I will be back to perform for you all. I will take a break for a while, but I will come back in good health! Everyone, please pray for me.”

The star ended the message, “Takaaki will not lose to this illness! So let’s all wait for his return!”

In a statement Wednesday addressing recent accusations of past sexual harassment, the actor revealed that he has also been diagnosed with pharyngeal cancer and is recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery, according to Tokyo Hive. Ishibashi said he was “just moved from the ICU to a general hospital ward” and is continuing to recover.

Ishibashi is a Japanese comedian, singer and actor. He has starred in numerous series and films, most notably appearing in the sports comedy film series Major League, first as Isuro Tanaka in 1994’s Major League II, and alter as Taka Tanaka in 1998’s Major League: Back to the Minors. His other acting credits include Sorobanzuku, Sukiyaki Western Django, and Yajima Biyôshitsu the movie: Yume o tsukama Nebada, among others, per his IMDb profile. He is also a well-known part of the Japanese comedy duo Tunnels.