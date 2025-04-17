Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal Change That Improved Their Marriage

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos never miss a moment to discuss their long-term marriage. Since becoming co-hosts on their daytime talk show, their love journey is always a topic of conversation.

During the April 14 episode of the show, the love birds discussed a recent change in habits that they’ve benefited from. The couple, who met on the set of All My Children, have been married since 1996.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m officially hooked on golf. I watched the Masters,” Consuelos said. “Kelly, thank you for letting me … but not having a problem with me watching 16 hours of golf over four days.”

Ripa has no problem with her husband’s latest hobby. The mom of three quipped that she “had my own life going on.” The couple spoke with their former soap opera costar Cameron Mathison during the episode regarding an upcoming golf tournament.

Ripa said her husband has become a “golf expert” and revealed this change in hobbies has been “good for our marriage.” Consuelos added with a laugh, “She’s like, ‘You’re going to be gone for five hours? Go!’”

A major shift for the show occurred when they changed locations. But the couple say it actually works for them. They’d split for a period of time in 1996 and had to appear on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee for a Mother’s Day special, where they reconnected. “We both tried to get out of it, but we both ended up being here on this stage,” Ripa told PEOPLE of the reunion.

Consuelos added, “Obviously, seeing her, it was like, ‘This is the worst decision of my life. I have to be with her forever.’ And I asked her to marry me, and we flew to Vegas the next day.” Three kids and decades later, they remain one of Hollywood’s strongest couples.

In 2023, Ripa opened up about the secrets to a happy marriage, which she says don’t exist. At the time, they’d been married 27 years. Ripa says putting the work in is what matters.

“You’re going to go through things, there are ups and downs,” Kelly shared. “The thing is, don’t panic.”