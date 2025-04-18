All 3 ‘Major League’ Movies and Where to Watch Them Online

Baseball season is in full swing, so now is a great time to watch some classic movies about America’s favorite pastime.

Obviously there’s plenty of classics like The Sandlot, Moneyball or Angels in the Outfield, but Major League starring Charlie Sheen should be placed alongside them. The two sequels… less so, but they’re still fun enough to get viewers in the spirit to head to the ballpark.

Here’s where to watch all three Major League movies.

Major League

The first film in the series is a total sports classic, starring Tom Berenger and Charlie Sheen trying to save an ailing Cleveland Indians team. It’s streaming for free with ads on PlutoTV.

Major League II

The second Major League is a drastic departure from the first, despite keeping much of the same cast. Namely, the first film was rated R while this sequel is rated PG. It’s streaming on AMC+.

Major League: Back to the Minors

This standalone sequel focuses on the Minnesota Twin’s triple-A affilliate, the Sale Lake Bees. Scott Bakula signs on to manage the Bees after being ejected from his own minor league team, and ends up turning the team into a major league quality team. The third movie is streaming for free on Tubi.