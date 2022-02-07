Super Bowl 2022: Rams and Bengals Pick Uniforms for Big Game

Super Bowl LVI is less than a week away, and fans now know what the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wear. Both teams recently revealed their uniform combination for the big game that will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which is home to the Rams. However, the Rams will be the road team and will wear white jerseys with blue numbering and yellow pants. The Bengals will wear their black jerseys with orange stripes and white pants. Both teams will have the Super Bowl logo on their jerseys.

The Rams are in the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. And as a franchise, the Rams are playing in their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history. They have won the Super Bowl once which was in 2000 when they were based in St. Louis and defeated the Tennesse Titans in the big game. If the Rams win on Sunday it would be the third pro sports title for Los Angeles in over a year as the Lakers won the NBA Finals in October 2020 and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in the same month.

We’re in LA, you know we had to bring the heat for #SBLVI. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wvwfIWHL1f — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 2, 2022

“This time around, I could honestly say you appreciate it that much more,” Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald told reporters last week, per the team’s official website. “Not saying I didn’t appreciate it the first time, but you get there the first time, you’re kind of thinking you’re going to get back the following year, (but) it don’t work like that. Having an opportunity to battle and find a way to get here, you just appreciate it that much more.”

The Bengals are playing in the first Super Bowl since 1989 and the third Super Bowl overall. The first two times the Bengals reached the Super Bowl, (the first was in 1982) they lost to Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers. And after losing to the 49ers the second time around, the Bengals have been to the playoffs nine times and didn’t win a playoff game until this season.

“I think if you would’ve told me coming into the league when I got drafted, that we would be here this year, it would be a shock,” Bengals QB Joe Burrow said after the AFC Championship game, per the team’s official website. “Like I said earlier, now I’m not surprised. I’ve been playing this whole year and I knew we’d have a chance to be here. Today was a great win for the organization, ownership, the city, and me personally as well. It’s a very exciting moment.”