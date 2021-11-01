Denver Broncos Trade Von Miller to Super Bowl Contender

Von Miller is playing for a new NFL team. According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos are trading the superstar linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for second and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Miller is having a strong 2021 season, recording 4.5 sacks and landing among the league’s top 10 defenders in total quarterback pressures (30) through six games.

In 2020, Miller, 32, missed the entire season due to an ankle injury. Earlier in the year, Miller tested positive for COVID-19 and detailed the experience. “My lungs were constricting,” he told the Washington Post in May 2020. “My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn’t feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop, and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital.”

Miller was selected by the Broncos No. 2 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. In his career, Miller has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times, the All-Pro team seven times and was named Super Bowl 50 MVP after leading the team to a championship win over the Carolina Panthers in 2015. In his career, Miller has recorded 110.5 sacks and was a unanimous selection to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

Miller is joining a Rams team that is looking to win a Super Bowl. The Rams are 7-1 on the year and tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the NFC West lead. The defense has played a big part in the team’s success as defensive lineman Aaron Donald has five sacks through eight games. The Rams also have outside linebacker Leonard Floyd who has 6.5 sacks through eight games. The Rams played in the Super Bowl in 2018 but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Broncos are 4-4 on the year and in the thick of the AFC West race. However, they still have some question marks they have to answer to make a playoff run. Miller was playing on the final year of his six-year, $114.5 million deal. There were questions about Miller’s future before the start of the 2021 season, but the Broncos decided not to make a move on him until now.