Haley Joel Osment Arrested for Public Intoxication

Haley Joel Osment was arrested for alleged public intoxication at a Mammoth Lakes, California, ski resort last week.

The Sixth Sense star, 37, was arrested on Tuesday, April 8 at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort after he was identified as an “unruly skier,” a representative for the Mammoth Lakes Police Department confirmed to Entertainment Weekly.

Details of the incident, first reported by TMZ, are unclear, but Mammoth Lakes PD said they were called to the resort at around 2 p.m. local time about an individual who appeared intoxicated. Osment was held by ski patrol until officers arrived at the scene, and he was arrested and booked for alleged public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance. The substance was sent away to a lab to determine what it was.

Osment “was booked and is no longer in custody,” Sergeant Jason Heilman confirmed to PEOPLE. The outlet reported that the Mono County district attorney will decide whether or not to prosecute the actor’s case.

The actor has had run-ins with the law in the past. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana and was sentenced to three years probation after being involved in a car crash. In 2018, Osment was involved in a public verbal scuffle at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday, resulting in police being called to the scene.

His most recent run-in with police comes amid a difficult time for the actor, according to sources who told TMZ that Osment has “been going through it recently.” The actor lost his home in Altadena wildfire, with sources sharing that he’s faced issues with insurance. Although the star recently found a new home, his insurer reportedly denied his claim.

The actor had been living with his sister, fellow star Emily Osment, and told Us Weekly in an April interview, “Because I lost my house in the fires, I’ve been living with her for the past a couple months. She’s been very generous and helping me out there. She’s fantastic.”

Since earning his first Academy Award nomination as a child star in M. Night Shyamalan’s 1999 mystery The Sixth Sense, Osment has continued to work in Hollywood. The actor has gone on to star in Entourage, Teachers, The Boys, and more. He most recently appeared in Zoe Kravitz’s feature directorial debut, Blink Twice, and the FX comedy What We Do In the Shadows. Osment can next be seen in Poker Face Season 2, which premieres on Peacock on Thursday, May 8.