Watch Joe Burrow Smoke Giant Cigar After National Championship Win

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrated the team’s national championship win in a very special way. Once the game was over, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner was seen in the locker room smoking a cigar after LSU took down Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Other players were also celebrating with cigars and video of it was posted by LSU football’s official Twitter account.

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

To no surprise, LSU fans responded to the video in the comments section showing love to Burrow and the rest of the Tigers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I so wish I was back home in Louisiana right now partying down! I’m celebrating this win over here in Florida though y’all!” one fan wrote. “I may live in FL now, but I’ll always be in Tiger/ Who Dat Nation! You can take the girl outta LA, but can’t take the LA outta the girl!”

“Just shut down Twitter for the night because you just won all of Twitter, LSU Football,” another fan tweeted. “That’s a wrap!!”

“Smoke them if you got them,” a third fan responded. “National Champs. Well deserved. Look at my State and my city the NOLA from that 9th ward baby WhoDat.”

Burrow had a monster game against Clemson, throwing for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 58 yards and one touchdown to help LSU win their fourth national title in school history.

“We were down 17-7 and we never flinched,” Burrow said to ESPN’s Maria Taylor right after the game. “We had some tough breaks getting backed up inside our own five at times. They had a really good plan early. Once we figured out what they were trying to do, our coaches put together a great gameplan at halftime and we started to roll.”

Burrow accomplished something that is rare in college football. Along with winning the Heisman, Burrow also led the team to an undefeated season and national championship. The last quarterback to do that was Florida State’s Jameis Winston in 2013.

“It’s years of hard work paying off,” he said. “This is an incredible moment for our program, for Baton Rouge and for Louisiana. This is just so special that I’m kind of speechless.”

Burrow’s college football career ends on a very high note. His next move is the NFL and it’s very likely the Cincinnati Bengals will draft him No. 1 overall in April.