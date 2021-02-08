Super Bowl 2021: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Asks for Concerts Like The Weeknd's Halftime Show

✖

Sunday night, millions of football fans tuned in to watch Super Bowl LV and the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Others expressed excitement about the halftime show featuring The Weeknd, including NASCAR's Bubba Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver enjoyed the show so much that he called for similar events in his own sport.

"Yoooo [NASCAR] can we get concerts like this... [The Weeknd]" Wallace tweeted on Sunday night. He was one of many Twitter users showcasing their excitement about the unique performance at Raymond James Stadium. He didn't clarify if he actually wanted a halftime show for NASCAR races or if he wanted The Weeknd to perform at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 or a similar race.

"How awesome would that be? Half way thru Daytona they bring out a stage in the middle of the track," one person wrote in response. Several agreed with Wallace about bringing even more music to NASCAR events. Though some said that racing's governing body just needs to expand and include more styles of music during the Cup Series season.

The Weeknd turned heads during Super Bowl LV with a performance in the stands. He performed several hits from different eras of his career, including "The Hills," "I Feel It Coming" and "Blinding Lights," the song that dominated Pepsi commercials throughout the playoffs. The artist wore a red sparkly jacket as he wandered through a hall of mirrors during the track "Can't Feel My Face." To add extra entertainment for the fans, a group of backup dancers with bandaged faces joined him. The Weeknd ultimately made his way to the middle of the field at Raymond James Stadium to cap off a memorable performance.

The idea of holding concerts at NASCAR races is nothing new. The sport has previously featured several notable performances from big names across country music and other genres. For example, Pitbull partnered with Blake Shelton prior to the FanShield 500 in Arizona last season, the last concert prior to the COVID-19-forced delay.

The 2020 season did not feature much music due to the lack of fans and other guidelines in place at various races, but that trend will change on Sunday. NASCAR will mark the start of the 2021 Cup Series season with a big performance at the Daytona 500. Country star Luke Combs will put on a concert for a limited number of fans, his first since the pandemic disrupted the music industry.