The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Left Fans Feeling Dazed and Satisfied
The Weeknd's Super Bowl 2021 Pepsi Halftime Show is taking social media by storm. The performer took the stage Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off against one another in the heated game, which you can watch here for free. Although Super Bowl 2021 looks a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that didn't stop The Weeknd's performance making waves on social media.
The NFL confirmed in November The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, would be this year's halftime show performer. At the time, the three-time Grammy Award winner said he was "honored" to take on the major gig, stating, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year." JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation is producing the halftime show, praised the performer for introducing "a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," adding that "this is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."
The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. More than 104 million viewers tuned into last year's show, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. While the numbers have yet to come in on this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, viewers are making it clear on social media that The Weeknd's performance was a touchdown! Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.
The Weeknd is pulling off a #SuperBowl halftime show for our times: pro-social distance and pro-mask. And it’s a vibe! And the violinists! Loving it.— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 8, 2021
Fans love how The Weeknd was able to keep himself safe and healthy during the performance. His dancers and band members keep their distance as fans weren't allowed to be on the field during the show.
I’m so proud of this man 😢👑 #SuperBowl #TheWeeknd— Ryan Basso (@bkboy929) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd kept the energy during the show, which made fans very happy. Many thought that he would have a strong performance, and he delivered in more ways than one.
I felt that wink in my soul. It was directed at me. #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl— Aurora (@Aurora_Mariah) February 8, 2021
This fan had very strong feelings about the show. She thought that The Weeknd was talking to her when he was performing. It would not be surprising to see him invited back again in the foreseeable future.
Anyone with a problem the halftime show ... has a problem.
Good show. #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #Chiefs #Buccaneers #HalfTimeShow @680TheFan— HometeamBrandonLeak (@HometeamBleak) February 8, 2021
There are some fans who might have some issues with the performance, but not this fan. The Atlanta sports radio host enjoyed the show and beleives that the fans who didn't like it have some problems themselves.
Same energy #TheWeeknd #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/llEVtRbgaK— Smitty Werbenjaegermanjensen 🥇 (@Mike_Kowal16) February 8, 2021
The Weeknd brought a lot of energy to the show. Some might think he brought the same energy as some cartoon characters, but is that really a bad thing?
#theweeknd nailed it in the halftime show! Great creativity, amazing show!!! #SuperBowl— ⚔️ Adrian 🐗 (@AdrianCova91) February 8, 2021
This fan believes The Weeknd "nailed" the halftime show. When he was announced as the Super Bowl LV halftime show performer, fans were excited. And it looks like The Weeknd didn't disappoint.
The Weeknd.
Stunning performance.
Now I need some ice cream. 🍦#SuperBowl— Brett McGrath (@IndyMcGrath) February 8, 2021
This fan was so excited about the halftime show, ice cream was consumed. It's an interesting way to celebrate the performance, but it's likely the fan is not the only one to eat something sweet during the show.