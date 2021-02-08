The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Left Fans Feeling Dazed and Satisfied

The Weeknd's Super Bowl 2021 Pepsi Halftime Show is taking social media by storm. The performer took the stage Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs faced off against one another in the heated game, which you can watch here for free. Although Super Bowl 2021 looks a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that didn't stop The Weeknd's performance making waves on social media.

The NFL confirmed in November The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, would be this year's halftime show performer. At the time, the three-time Grammy Award winner said he was "honored" to take on the major gig, stating, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year." JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation is producing the halftime show, praised the performer for introducing "a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry," adding that "this is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer."

The Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. More than 104 million viewers tuned into last year's show, headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. While the numbers have yet to come in on this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, viewers are making it clear on social media that The Weeknd's performance was a touchdown! Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.