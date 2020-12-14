Bubba Wallace Lands Five Major Sponsors Ahead of First 23XI Racing Season

✖

Bubba Wallace ended October by unveiling the red and white 23XI Racing Toyota Camry, the first NASCAR stock car owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Months later, they have made another major announcement. The team announced the five primary sponsors that will adorn the paint scheme during the 2021 Cup Series season.

The team released a trailer on Monday and revealed that DoorDash, Dr. Pepper, McDonald's, Columbia Sportswear and Root Insurance will be the primary sponsors. Columbia and DoorDash both joined Wallace as sponsors during the back half of the 2020 season while McDonald's has been with him during his Cup Series career. Root Insurance, on the other hand, partnered with Wallace in late October for his "unapologetic" ad campaign. Dr. Pepper, on the other hand, is a new addition to the team after Wallace previously worked with Coca-Cola.

"Coca-Cola has done a lot for me. ... But going into this year, we saw an opportunity come in front of us that we couldn't turn away from," Wallace said about his new Dr. Pepper partnership, per Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. While the former Richard Petty Motorsports driver will switch from Coca-Cola to Dr. Pepper, one of the 23XI Racing owners will not. Hamlin will continue working with Coca-Cola while he drives the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

According to Stern, these five sponsors will provide the primary paint schemes during the 2021 season. DoorDash will be 23XI's biggest sponsor during the season and will the primary scheme for the majority of races. Root will also make its first foray into the world of sports marketing with this new partnership.

While Wallace has not driven a stock car since the Season Finale 500 on Nov. 8, but he has been preparing for his first season with a new team. He will join Jordan and Hamlin on this new team and will serve as the only driver. There are major expectations for Wallace considering how he became a center of attention during the 2020 season, as well as his career-best five top-10 finishes.

The fans don't know how Wallace will perform during his first season with a new team, but they will not have to wait long to find out. The 2021 Cup Series season begins on Feb. 14, one week after Super Bowl LV. A limited number of fans will be on hand for the Daytona 500 in Florida, the marquee race that officially kicks off the season.