Super Bowl 2021: Gisele Bundchen Posts Intimate Photo With Tom Brady Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Game

Tom Brady is getting ready to play in Super Bowl LV, which can be seen for free. While he and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for the championship game, his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is showing support for him on social media. The 40-year old model recently took to Instagram to post an intimate photo of her and Brady. And in the caption, Bundchen posted a heart emoji.

Brady and Bundchen have been married for over 10 years. Last year, Brady opened up about his marriage on Howard Stern's radio show and revealed they have had rough patches over the years. Brady talked to Stern a few weeks after he signed a two-year deal with the Bucs.

“She’s sitting there going, 'Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'" Brady said. "I had to check myself because she was like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too.'" Brady went on to say that Bundchen wasn't satisfied with their marriage, which led to the six-time Super Bowl champion making some changes.

“It’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time,” Brady added. “What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won't work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.” Brady and Bundchen starting dating in 2006 and got married in 2009. The Bucs quarterback started dating Bundchen shortly after he broke up with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. When the Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game last week, Moynahan sent a message to Brady as the two have a son together.

"Could not be more proud [Brady] said he would do it and he did. Congratulations [Buccaneers]," Moynahan wrote in a social media post. Despite the success Brady has achieved over the last 20 years, he comes into the Super Bowl as an underdog. The Bucs are facing a Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl last year. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP last year and won the NFL MVP award in 2018. The good thing for the Bucs is they are playing the game at their home stadium, which is is a first in Super Bowl history.