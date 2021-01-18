Gisele Bundchen Dons Tom Brady Gear as She and Their Dogs Cheer on Buccaneers

✖

Gisele Bundchen was fully supporting Tom Brady on Sunday. The 40-year old model went to Instagram to post photos of her wearing her husband's jersey. The photos also showed the couple's dogs dressed in Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear to support the team in their playoff matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

"The cheer squad is ready over here!!!" Bundchen wrote in the caption. "Let’s go papai! Let’s go Bucs!!!" Bundchen and the dogs' support helped in a big way as the Bucs took down the Saints 30-20. Brady and company are now one step closer to reaching the Super Bowl as they will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game next Sunday. After the win against the Saints, Brady talked about how the defense came up big for them.

"The turnovers were huge," Brady said to reporters. "Last time we played them, we lost the turnover [margin], minus three. Today was plus four – you're not going to lose many games when you're plus four. Just a great effort – they came up huge. Offensively, made some plays when we needed to. The running game was great, the line protected great up front – just a great week of prep. Really proud of our team and everything we put in to get to this point."

Brady continues to make history as he's getting ready to play in his 14th conference championship game. However, this year is different as he was able to reach the conference title game with a new team. After spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs. And while the team got off to a slightly slow start, they were able to find their rhythm which led to Brady having a very productive season, throwing for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"[I'm] just so proud of everyone – the whole organization. Our coaches have put in so much work and effort getting us to this point and preparing us every day – just done an amazing job," Brady said. "Guys really come together – it's a really unique team. We have great chemistry, we have fun at practice and we've worked really hard to get to this point, just like the other three teams remaining." Sunday will be the first time Brady and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will face each other in the playoffs.