✖

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan congratulated her ex Tom Brady, who made it to his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday — and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moynahan and Brady were together from 2004 to 2006 and are parents to son John "Jack" Moynahan, 13. Moynahan included a shot of Brady with Jack on the sidelines at Lambeau Field, where the Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26.

"Could not be more proud [Brady] said he would do it and he did. Congratulations [Buccaneers]," Moynahan wrote. After the game was over, Brady was caught on camera asking a security guard if he could say hello to Jack before he climbed a fence to meet him. "Love you, kiddo," Brady told Jack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan)

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, also congratulated Brady on Instagram. "We love and are so proud of you, papai!!!" Bundchen wrote on her Instagram Story. Brady and Bundchen married in 2009 and are parents to daughter Vivian, 8, and son Benjamin, 11. They both appeared with their mom in an Instagram post just before the game began to cheer on Brady.

This will be Brady's 10th Super Bowl, extending his record number of appearances in the NFL championship game for a quarterback. Brady won six of the nine Super Bowls he appeared in with his previous team, the New England Patriots. Brady and the Buccaneers will face the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are playing in their second consecutive championship, in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. The game will be broadcast on CBS, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Weeknd is performing the halftime show.

As for Moynahan, she stars on Blue Bloods as Erin Reagan, a role she has played since 2010 and there is no end in sight for the show. In the series, she often acts alongside Tom Selleck, whom Moynahan called a "legend" and "icon" in a recent PopCulture.com interview. "He's done so much work and yeah he was a total stud," Moynahan joked. "I'm sure if I was... a little bit older, he would have been my man crush for sure. But now he's my dad. So I can't really have a crush on him."

The cast of Blue Bloods has developed into a family all its own in the past 11 years. "On the first episode in the pilot, we all met around the family dinner, and we all fell into our familiar roles instantly," Moynahan recalled. "It seemed to just click. So in those kinds of scenes... [Selleck] has... a way of keeping it light sometimes with at the same time, understanding the gravity and again giving out some wisdom." New Blue Bloods episodes air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.