Tom Brady Admits Wife Gisele Bundchen ‘Wasn’t Satisfied With our Marriage’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are viewed as a top power couple by their fans. However, their marriage has been far from perfect as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently revealed. Brady said that Bundchen “wasn’t satisfied with our marriage.”

This comment was made during a Wednesday morning interview with Howard Stern. Brady spoke to the longtime radio host and discussed several aspects of his life and career. He admitted to having multiple concussions throughout his career and said that he would allow his children to play football. Although the most surprising moment for many listeners was when Brady discussed previous marital problems.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season would end I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘When are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’” Brady told Stern.

Brady and Bundchen have been married for 11 years. They have two children together — Benjamin, 10, and Vivian Lake, 7. Brady also has a son, John Edward Thomas, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

“And that was a big part of our marriage. I had to check myself because she was like, ‘I have goals and dreams too. … So you’d better start taking care of things at the house,’” Brady continued. It was at this point that he put more emphasis on the family instead of completely focusing on the football field.

As Brady explained, Bundchen was not satisfied with the marriage due to it only working for him. Relationships are supposed to work for both partners, but there was a point where it was only working for Brady. This led to Bundchen writing a letter about the situation and expressing her feelings. He still has this letter and reads it from time to time.

In the years since Bundchen wrote this letter, Brady has altered his offseason training schedule. He has not been present for the Organized Team Activities in recent years, which are workouts put on by each NFL team. These voluntary sessions usually run from the end of May into early June and serve as a way for players to build chemistry prior to training camp.

Brady has not been present at OTAs due to focusing on his family. He is now on a new team and will have to work with new wide receivers and tight ends. Whether or not this results in him heading to OTAs — provided they aren’t canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak — remains to be seen. However, Brady has made it clear that he is putting his family first at this point in his life and career.