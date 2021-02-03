✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make NFL history on Sunday by becoming the first home team to host the Super Bowl. However, the team can't treat the Big Game like a standard event. The Buccaneers will not be able to fire the trademark cannons after big plays by Tom Brady and the offense.

Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers and the site of Super Bowl LV, has a massive pirate ship that sits behind one of the end zones. When a member of the team scores a touchdown, the stadium staff fires the cannons in celebration. Play-by-play announcer Gene Deckerhoff also occasionally yells "fire the cannons" when calling scoring plays. He will be unable to do so during Sunday's game due to NFL guidelines focusing on a "neutral site" for the Big Game.

"The firing of the cannons after big plays is a tradition that defines what it means to be a Buccaneer fan and serves as a signature element of our home game experience at Raymond James Stadium," the team said in a Tuesday statement. "However, we also acknowledge and understand the NFL's position with regards to maintaining the integrity of a neutral site atmosphere for Super Bowl LV. While the cannons may not fire in their typical fashion, we look forward to showcasing parts of our tradition while working within the league's guidelines."

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, NFL league spokesman Michael Signora said that the only time the cannons will sound before the end of the game will be during the Bucs' introduction. They will remain silent for the remainder of regulation. Though Signora also clarified that the cannons will be fired "long and loud" if the home team wins.

Heading toward the Super Bowl LV matchup between the Buccaneers and Chiefs, there are several predictions about whether Brady will win his seventh Super Bowl in a staggering 10 appearances. Many believe that he will partner with Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and his other playmakers to score several touchdowns against the Chiefs defense.

Others, however, believe that Patrick Mahomes and co. will easily romp to victory during a blowout due to a 27-24 win back in Week 12. The defending Super Bowl MVP currently has better odds than Brady to win the honor. Similarly, William Hill Sportsbook recently released the odds for Super Bowl LV and listed the Chiefs as three-point favorites during a hard-fought game.