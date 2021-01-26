Patrick Mahomes Favored to Win Super Bowl LV MVP Over Tom Brady

✖

Super Bowl LV will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players have won the big game before and both have won the Super Bowl MVP trophy. And despite Brady having more success in the Super Bowl since he's been in the league longer, Mahomes is listed as the favorite to win the award, according to Caesars Sports by William Hill, as reported by ESPN. Mahomes has the best odds as he's listed at -120. Brady is second at +190.

It makes sense for Mahomes to be the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP considering he won the award last year after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers. And as great Brady and the Bucs have been at the end of the year, Mahomes and the Chiefs picked up where they off last season, finishing the 2020 regular season with a 14-2 record, the best in the league.

"Anything you do you want to go in and be most successful,” Mahomes told 610 Kansas City Sports Radio’s The Drive on Monday when talking about following in Brady's footsteps. “It’s going to be hard to do…to go to 10 Super Bowls and you got six rings and all that different type of stuff. You have to understand you have to go about doing whatever you can to be that type of person and the best player that you can be."

This won't be the first time Mahomes and Brady have faced each other in the playoffs. In 2018, the Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship. The Pats came away with a 37-31 victory in overtime and went on to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. Mahomes, 25, is looking forward to facing Brady in the biggest game of the season.

“To go up against Tom, all the success he’s had, it’s going to be a special moment,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to go up against the GOAT.” If the Chiefs beat the Bucs, Mahomes will be the first quarterback in NFL history to win two Super Bowls by the age of 25. Brady, 43, won his first two titles when he was 26.