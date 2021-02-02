Super Bowl 2021: NFL Announces 25,000 Fans, 30,000 Cutouts Will Attend Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Game

✖

The official attendance number for Super Bowl LV has been set. On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced 25,000 fans will be allowed to attended the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was also announced there will be 30,000 cutouts to fill out the rest of the seats, while the rest of the fans will be able to watch the game for free.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Super Bowl LV will have the smallest attendance in Super Bowl history. However, 25,000 fans is a strong number considering most teams didn't allow fans or had a very limited number of fans watching regular-season games. And of the 25,000 fans allowed to attend the Super Bowl, 7,500 will be vaccinated, health-care workers.

The #NFL is providing all 25,000 fans with these free PPE kits upon arrival at the stadium for #SBLV. All personnel and fans, including the 7,500 vaccinated health care heroes who are receiving free tickets from the NFL, will be required to wear face coverings through the game. pic.twitter.com/X4RrKuSj5c — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 2, 2021

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Fans who will be at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV will be in for a treat. They will get to see Tom Brady play in his 10th Super Bowl, the most for any individual player in NFL history. Brady and the Bucs will be facing a Chiefs team that won the title last year in Miami.

"Obviously, we are one game away from the ultimate goal in this sport," Brady told reporters on Monday. "I've been a part of that ultimate goal six other times. They're all different. They've all meant something a little bit different to me. They've all been very unique in their own way. It [would] just be cool to accomplish it this time. I don't compare them to the other times. Those were all magical moments in my life."