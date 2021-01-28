Super Bowl 2021: Uniform Combinations for Chiefs and Buccaneers Revealed

✖

Super Bowl LV is less than two weeks away, and fans now know which jerseys the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs will wear their red jerseys and white pants. The Buccaneers will wear their white jerseys and pewter pants. With the Super Bowl (which can be seen free online this year) being played at Raymond James Stadium which is the home of the Buccaneers, they got to choose first when it comes to their uniform combination.

According to CBS Sports, teams who wear white jerseys in the Super Bowl are 34-20. Teams who have worn white jerseys in the last 16 Super Bowls are 12-4. That streak began when New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. The interesting thing about that game is Tom Brady, the current starting quarterback for the Bucs, was the starting QB for the Patriots. And current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was the coach for the Eagles.

Another note about Brady is he performs well in the Super Bowl while wearing the white jersey. He has a 5-1 record when wearing white and a 1-2 record while wearing the Patriots' blue jersey. There were Bucs fans that were hoping Brady and the rest of the team would wear the creamsicle jerseys, something the team wore from 1976-96. However, the NFL has a "one shell" rule which has prevented them from bringing out the throwback uniforms.

As much success teams have when wearing white jerseys in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs love wearing red for the big game. They have a 2-0 record when wearing their home attire former the Super Bowl. They lost Super Bowl I in their white jerseys before beating the Vikings in the red jerseys in Super Bowl IV. Last year, the Chiefs wore red and took down the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The good news for Chiefs fans is the team comes in as the favorite to win Super Bowl LV. Patrick Mahomes, led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years last season. However, the Chiefs are taking on Brady who is playing in the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career.