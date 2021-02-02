Every Football Party Item Needed for Sunday's Buccaneers and Chiefs Showdown

✖

With the Big Game less than a week away and fans now being able to watch the entire game for free this year comes along all the football parties. But as things will be different as fans try to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways to host some game day parties while not getting yourself and other people sick.

And this showdown will be too good not to have a party. The Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Big Game last year, will defend their title against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady. In March, Brady signed a two-year contract with the team after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In his first season in Tampa Bay, Brady threw 40 touchdown passes and led the team to their first bowl appearance since 2002. This will be the 10th appearance for Brady, who has won more postseason games than anyone in football history.

The Chiefs are led by Patrick Mahomes, who was named MVP last year. Since Mahomes has taken over as the starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have made the playoffs the last three seasons and have only lost one playoff game, the 2018 AFC Championship game against Brady, the New England Patriots. Entering Sunday's game, the Chiefs are favored to win and Mahomes is favored to be named MVP once again. Below are some of Amazon's best party items football fans need for the Big Game.

To have a good football party, you need supplies for eating and drinking. This supply pack consists of 24 dinner plates, 25 drinking cups, 32 large matching napkins and a 72-piece cutlery set (24 knives, 24 forks, 24 spoons). With this year's logo on the plates, napkins and cups, this is also the perfect set to have for Chiefs and Buccaneers fans. You can get this supply pack for $44.99. More details available at Amazon.

Keep your snacks and drinks and cool with this inflatable buffet cooler. The football field and goal posts give it a nice touch, and it won't leak when ice is added. Made by Fun Express, the Inflatable Football Field Buffet Cooler costs the low price of $17.93. More details at Amazon.

For easy access to drinks, this football-shaped drink dispenser is the way to go. It holds up to 1.5 gallons, making it the perfect item for the big day or any football-themed party. This goes for $25.43, but fans have to act now if they want to get this item before Sunday's showdown. More details at Amazon.

This is a massive supply set that includes everything one needs to throw the ultimate party. It features 20 Big Plates, 20 Small Plates, 20 napkins,12 Food Tents Signs, one Concession Stand Banner, one Tablecloth, 26 Cupcake Toppers, 34 Chocolate Stickers,12 Bottle Labels and 38 Latex Balloons set. There are 184 total pieces and it costs $35.99. More details at Amazon.

Many Super Bowl parties will likely be held outside and have a limited amount of people due to the pandemic. If that's the case, the toss target party game is perfect for kids and families. The item includes a 60-inch inflatable football player with a 12-inch diameter target net, 6-inch soft football, and 3 vinyl plastic repair patches. It's one of Amazon's best-selling items, with the price set at $24.95. More details at Amazon.

