'Straight up Steve Austin' Season 2 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

✖

WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is heading back to the USA Network for the second season of his unique interview show, Straight Up Steve Austin. He is set to interview another star-studded list of guests while taking part in entertaining activities. Now USA Network has dropped the first trailer and revealed the release date.

According to the trailer, Austin's show will return on Jan. 11, 2021, at 11 p.m. ET. He will hop in his Z/28 Chevrolet Camaro and "raise more hell than ever before" with his guests. The brief clip featured him driving around in a convertible and learning about gangsters, practicing archery and discussing interventions. He also hit the water with a fellow WWE performer.

During the second season of Straight Up Steve Austin, the WWE star will kick back with Charlotte Flair, former NFL QB Brett Favre, Jackass star Steve-O and rapper-turned-actor Ice-T. Other included guests are Tiffany Haddish, country superstar Luke Combs, TV host Joel McHale and comedian Bert Kreischer. Interestingly, "The Machine" wore a shirt during the trailer, marking a change from his on-stage persona.

The first season of Straight Up Steve Austin featured several high-profile guests, including NASCAR royalty. The former wrestler interviewed Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, actor Rob Riggle, Sal Vulcano, quarterback Baker Mayfield, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, country singer Trace Adkins. Dale Earnhardt Jr. capped off the season and invited Austin to his massive estate.

While conducting these interviews, Austin and his guests shot guns, raced cars, threw axes, and ate unique meals. He even drove Mayfield around Berea in the Warthog from Halo. To cap off the day, the pair played a wrestling video game on the Cleveland Browns' jumbotron. Austin also partnered with Riggle to crush cars with a tank.

This "test run" in 2019 sparked praise from viewers and earned solid ratings overall. USA Network then responded with an announcement that a second season was on the way. The company ordered another eight episodes and set the stage for Austin's return for more interviews.

The WWE star previously explained why he chooses to interview his fans after first taking part in fun activities. He said that he uses a mixture of food and physical activity to get the conversation. It also helps to break up the "traditional" interview format.

"With Straight Up Steve Austin, it's myself and another person bonding over a physical activity outdoors," he explained to Cinema Blend. "And maybe it's from a part of their background or maybe it's something from my background." The episode with Mayfield in Season 1 was a fitting example given that they started the day throwing passes on the Browns' practice field.