Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield to Appear on Monday’s ‘Straight up Steve Austin’

USA Network is taking no time before rolling out the most anticipated episode of Straight Up Steve Austin. Monday marks the moment when Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be spending time with Stone Cold as part of the interview show. This episode is guaranteed to be a major draw for those that adore the former first-round pick, as well as those that don’t like his bold personality.

While it’s unclear what will be the major focus of the episode, a small preview clip did surface on USA’s website. There will be moments when Stone Cold is catching passes from Mayfield on the practice field, but the guest appearance will also involve tasty burgers and what appears to be recliner racing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along the way, Mayfield will discuss his journey to the NFL and the various parts of his personality that are divisive.

Straight Up Steve Austin is by no means the first program that the popular wrestler has hosted, but it’s certainly a different style considering that it’s half physical activity, half interview. As Austin explained, he feels that this style of interview actually works due to the bonding that takes place at the time.

“With Straight Up Steve Austin, it’s myself and another person bonding over a physical activity outdoors,” Stone Cold said, according to CinemaBlend. “And maybe it’s from a part of their background or maybe it’s something from my background. In the season premiere, I’m hanging with former U.S. Marine Rob Riggle, who’s now an actor who’s in demand everywhere. But based on his military background, we’re crushing cars in a tank because that’s the world that he came from. And so when you’re doing stuff like that, you kind of form this chemistry – you start bonding – and the conversation starts flowing.”

Of course, the time spent with Riggle wasn’t only limited to crushing cars with a tank. The pair also learned to make homemade fried chicken in the middle of the wilderness. To cap off the day, Riggle and Stone Cold shot up car doors with a mounted machine gun.

While utilizing firearms for entertaining destruction is unlikely during Mayfield’s episode, it’s guaranteed that there will be some hijinks. Both Stone Cold and the Browns quarterback love to have fun in very unique ways, and Straight Up Steve Austin will be guaranteed to highlight this fact.