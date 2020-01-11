‘Straight Up Steve Austin’ Renewed for Second Season by USA Network

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin revealed a new interview show in 2019 that saw him talking to celebrities away from a desk or a studio. This was a test run that has now been rewarded. USA Network announced on Friday that Austin will be making a return to television screens in the summer now that Straight Up Steve Austin has been renewed for an eight-episode second season.

Oh Hell Yeah!!! We are BACK this summer for Season 2!!#StraightUpSteveAustin @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/OaaOW5d8fD — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) January 11, 2020

The former wrestler interviewed a number of celebrity guests during the first season of Straight Up Steve Austin, including Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. He also spent time with actor Rob Riggle, Sal Vulcano, quarterback Baker Mayfield, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, country singer Trace Adkins, and former NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

While conducting these interviews, Austin and his guests shot guns, raced cars, threw axes, and ate unique meals. He even drove Mayfield around Berea in the Warthog from Halo. To cap off the day, the pair played a wrestling video game on the Cleveland Browns’ jumbotron.

As Austin explained during an interview with Cinema Blend, this unique format provides the ability to break up the standard interview formula. He uses a mixture of food and physical activity to get the conversation started.

“With Straight Up Steve Austin, it’s myself and another person bonding over a physical activity outdoors,” Stone Cold said. “And maybe it’s from a part of their background or maybe it’s something from my background.”

Austin used the example of crushing cars with a tank to explain how he and Riggle built up chemistry before starting the actual interview. This paired with the actor’s military background to make him more comfortable, which led to expanded conversations.

The list of upcoming guests for season two has not been revealed just yet, but there is no doubt that Austin will get some serious stars to join him in having fun. Other WWE stars are one option, as are various professional athletes and comedians.

New episodes will be coming to USA Network over the summer. If Straight Up Steve Austin follows the trend set in season one, the episodes will follow WWE Raw on Monday nights. The show will be produced by Line by Line Media. Austin and Dave Barsky (Dirty Jobs) will serve as the executive producers.

