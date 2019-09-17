Dale Earnhardt Jr. Races Stone Cold During Season Finale of ‘Straight Up Steve Austin’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known as one of the greatest racers in the history of NASCAR after winning the Busch Series twice and the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014. He was given the Most Popular Driver Award from 2003-2017, further proving that he is a beloved figure in the sport. Earnhardt retired from full-time racing in 2017 and has been serving as a commentator for NBC Sports. Although that doesn’t mean that he is done hitting the track.

Monday night, the two-night season finale of Straight Up Steve Austin kicks off with high-profile guests. Country star Trace Adkins will be featured on the first night as he and Stone Cold go for a drive in the bayou, but Earnhardt will be the stealing the show on Tuesday. It’s unknown what he and Stone Cold will be doing in North Carolina, but Earnhardt did provide a brief tease on Twitter.

Judging from the brief animated GIF, Stone Cold and Earnhardt will be racing go-karts around a track in North Carolina for one of the events. This is decidedly slower than what the NASCAR star is used to, but it will even the playing field for the former wrestler.

A few months ago I invited my buddy @steveaustinBSR out to Mooresville NC to have a little fun. Check us out tomorrow on #StraightUpSteveAustin at 10/9c on @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/AwG4RU6MlE — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 16, 2019

Interestingly enough, this won’t be the first time that Stone Cold has taken part in some random race. He also faced off with comedian Gabriel Iglesias in a muscle car drag race and Baker Mayfield in motorized recliners. The former WWE star has shown his driving skills in a variety of vehicles.

Earnhardt has been in the headlines throughout the past month due to a scary landing in Tennessee in which a Cessna bounced twice on the runway, veered onto a highway, and caught fire. Fortunately, Earnhardt and his family, as well as the pilots, were able to evacuate in time and were unharmed. Despite the relatively positive outcome of this situation, it was still necessary that Earnhardt and his family take time to process what had happened while also reflecting on their blessings.

Now, however, he is back in action and will be showing his racing skills on USA Network. Sure, this appearance on Straight Up Steve Austin was technically filmed months ago, but it will still be heartwarming for Earnhardt fans to see him back in action.