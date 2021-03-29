'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reveals If He'll Be at WrestleMania This Year

✖

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin knows that WrestleMania 37 is right around the corner, and fans are wondering if he will make an appearance. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily and was asked if he will be part of the company's biggest event of the year. Austin said its unlikely fans will see him at WrestleMania 37.

"They didn’t reach out to me this year,” Austin said. “I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It’d be great to go back to Dallas. So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one. We’ve been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada. So we’ve had a ton of stuff going on. I’ll be watching. I’m okay not being there.”

Austin has been retired from professional wrestling for many years, but with WrestleMania playing a big role in his career, fans enjoy seeing Austin whenever he does return. Unlike last year's WrestleMania, this year's version will be special as fans will be able to attend the event, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Additionally, WrestleMania 37 will be a two-night event (April 10-11), which is something Austin likes.

"I’m still working on that because it's kind of a new thing," Austin said exclusively to PopCulture.com. "It’s different, but with the pandemic, I guess they got creative and decided let’s spread it over two days and give the guys and girls more time. I kind of dig it. I’m down with it." Austin also said he's happy the WWE Superstars will be able to perform in front of a live crowd.

"I’m just excited that they are going to finally have some people back in the crowd," Austin stated. "They’re going to have a very appreciative crowd. I think those people are going to be going crazy. I would anticipate that because I would assume as much as the guys and girls want to be cheered, these people want to be cheering and booing them. Hopefully, it’s a win-win for both sides because it sucks to wrestle in front of an empty building. It sucks."