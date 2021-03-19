WWE Announces Hosts for WrestleMania 37

✖

WrestleMania 37 is less than a month away, and because of the event being a two-night long affair, there will be two hosts. On Friday, WWE announced that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neal will host WrestleMania 37, which will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. WrestleMania 37 will be the first event with live fans since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Hogan made a name for himself at WrestleMania. As the press release from WWE.com states, Hogan, "headlined WrestleMania III, where he successfully defended the WWE Championship against Andre The Giant in front of a record 93,173 fans at the Pontiac Silverdome." Hogan would main event WrestleMania's in the 1980s and early 1990s as he was the most popular star in pro wrestling at the time. In his career, Hogan won the WWE Championship six times and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

#WrestleMania is back in business with @TitusONeilWWE & @HulkHogan hosting the biggest 2-night event of the year!! Get your tickets now at https://t.co/jzWUiWcu7b pic.twitter.com/GDsYeddQ5A — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 19, 2021

O'Neal has been a big ambassador to WWE for many years. Along with being a strong performer in the ring, O'Neal is one the most active athletes in the community. "A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them," the press release states. O'Neil is also an ambassador to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and recently wrote his first book There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype.

The card for WrestleMania 37 is starting to shape up. Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against Edge who won the Royal Rumble match in January. Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion earlier this month and will face Drew McIntyre who won his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Sasha Banks had a strong 2020, winning three different championships. She is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion and will defend her title against Bianca Belair, the 2021 Women Royal Rumble winner. The New Day won the Raw Tag Team titles on Monday night and will defend the titles against AJ Styles and Omos.