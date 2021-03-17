WWE Sets Attendance Number for WrestleMania 37

✖

WWE is getting ready to host WrestleMania, and the attendance number has been set. According to Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times, WrestleMania 37 will host 25,000 fans each night for the two-night event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. That is 36% percent of full capacity of what WrestleMania would hold at Raymond James Stadium if there was no COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium, which is home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can hold up to 70,000 fans for WrestleMania.

Originally, WWE was looking to host 45,000 fans on Night 1 and Night 2 of the company's event of the year. Tickets were set to go on sale Tuesday, but the date was pushed back to Friday, March 19. Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. wrote that "WWE has been working with local partners and government officials regarding COVID-19 safety protocols, according to the article. The NFL’s Super Bowl was also held at Raymond James Stadium last month and they had right at 38% capacity, and that crowd included 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers."

For fans who attend WrestleMania 37, WWE will give out free masks and there will also be temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing. This will be the first time WWE will have live fans since the pandemic began last March. Since then, WWE has had its shows at the WWE Performance Center and the WWE ThunderDome, which was located at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and currently Tropicana Field in Tampa.

WrestleMania 37 will be the second consecutive year where it will be held over two nights. WrestleMania 36 was originally set to take place at Raymond James Stadium but was moved to the Performance Center and split into two nights. The match of the event was The Undertaker defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. WrestleMania 36 also saw Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman win the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, respectively.

Currently, four matches have been announced for WrestleMania 37. McIntyre will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE title while Roman Reigns will take on Edge for the Universal title. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will defend her title against Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, while The New Day, who won the Raw Tag Team Championship this week, will take on Styles and Omos for the belts.