'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Opens up About WrestleMania 37's 2-Night Format (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 37 is right around the corner, and like WrestleMania 36, the event is split into two nights (April 10-11). The move gives more opportunities for WWE Superstars to make WrestleMania moments. And when PopCulture.com had a chance to speak to WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about a two-night WrestleMania show, he revealed he liked the concept.

"I’m still working on that because it's kind of a new thing," Austin said to PopCulture. "It’s different, but with the pandemic, I guess they got creative and decided let’s spread it over two days and give the guys and girls more time. I kind of dig it. I’m down with it." WrestleMania 37 will also be different in the aspect that fans will be able to see the event live. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will have around 25,000 fans each night. Austin said having fans back will make the event more enjoyable.

"I’m just excited that they are going to finally have some people back in the crowd," Austin stated. "They’re going to have a very appreciative crowd. I think those people are going to be going crazy. I would anticipate that because I would assume as much as the guys and girls want to be cheered, these people want to be cheering and booing them. Hopefully, it’s a win-win for both sides because it sucks to wrestle in front of an empty building. It sucks. They’ve done an admirable job of adapting, but I want to see people back in the crowds for all sports, not just sports entertainment."

Fans in arenas are big for WWE, something Austin knows because they are the ones that put him over in his career. The 56-year-old took a look back at his greatest WrestleMania moments including WrestleMania 13 when he lost to Brett "The Hitman" Hart but gained the respect of the WWE Universe as he passed out in a pool of blood while in Hart's sharpshooter move.

"That finish made the Stone Cold character," Austin revealed. "That really put me on the map. I was getting there, but that really solidified who and what I was in the business and ended up turning me into a babyface." Austin also talked about the following WrestleMania (WrestleMania 14) when he beat Shawn Michaels to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

"Winning my first championship at 14 against Shawn Michaels in what wasn’t a great main event but it was my first championship with the one and only Mike Tyson being the special referee," Austin said. "Pretty damn cool."