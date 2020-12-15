SpongeBob SquarePants Takes Over NFL as Nickelodeon Plans to Air Wild Card Game

✖

With Week 15 of the NFL season starting on Thursday, NFL teams and broadcast partners are preparing for the playoffs. ViacomCBS is adding a unique twist to the Wild Card round and will prominently feature a beloved cartoon character. SpongeBob SquarePants will take over the NFL as Nickelodeon airs a Wild Card NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

According to a press release from ViacomCBS, the broadcast on the kid-centric channel will include multiple special effects to make the game more entertaining for younger viewers. The players will have Googly Eyes during replays while Slime will virtually cover the end zone. Denver Broncos star Von Miller will also take part in a pregame show highlighting SpongeBob's "best sports moments." When the second quarter ends, Nickelodeon will provide a special look at Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, a new show focusing on 10-year-old SpongeBob.

SpongeBob, Slime, and Googly Eyes, @NFLonCBS and @Nickelodeon will present the NFL like you’ve NEVER seen it before on Wild Card Weekend. Details on the January 10 broadcast here: https://t.co/NK00FW2vsN pic.twitter.com/x3wf1dqaIk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 15, 2020

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will call the action while CBS Sports’ analyst Nate Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) will join him in the booth. Burleson has previously provided commentary for important NFL games and will bring his expertise to a different type of broadcast. Nick star Lex Lumpkin (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) ­­­will join the group as a sideline reporter during the game.

"This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions," Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports, said in a press release. "Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family."

The NFL previously teased the Nickelodeon broadcast during the canceled annual league meeting in March. The owners did not meet in person due to COVID-19, but they still voted to approve an expanded playoff system with 14 teams instead of 12. The league also announced that extra playoff games would air on CBS All Access, Peacock and Nickelodeon.

At the time of the announcement, NFL analysts and fans asked how the new broadcast partner would impact the game. Some wondered if SpongeBob SquarePants would serve as a sideline reporter. Others joked about dumping green slime on the referees if they missed an important call. Months later, the fans now have answers to their pressing questions.

